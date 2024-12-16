Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Body Plans Sit-In Protest Starting December 17 as 2 Key Suspects Get Bail

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) announced plans to hold a sit-in demonstration in the heart of Kolkata starting Tuesday, protesting the CBI investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, where two key suspects were granted bail. The protest, organized by the WBJPD, an umbrella body of five associations, is scheduled to continue until December 26 at Doreena Crossing, according to an office-bearer.

"We also demand the immediate submission of the supplementary chargesheet by the CBI," said doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of WBJPD. He stated that the WBJPD had written to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, requesting permission for the 10-day demonstration.

“We have asked for permission to set up a temporary stage without disrupting traffic flow. We assured the authorities that the demonstration will be peaceful, orderly, and conducted in compliance with all legal and safety guidelines,” Gun said.

An on-duty female doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead on August 9, sparking nationwide protests.

On Friday, the Sealdah court granted bail to Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, in the rape-murder case. They were granted bail after the CBI "failed" to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

