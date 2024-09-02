Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Burn Effigy Seeking Resignation of Police Commissioner

Junior doctors of different medical colleges here on Monday took out a rally to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal alleging police inaction in stopping vandalism in Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14. The agitating medics also alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in the state-run hospital, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13. Police put up guardrails on B B Ganguly Street leading to Lalbazar from College Square in north Kolkata to stop the rally from reaching the police headquarters. The agitating junior doctors said that they will hold a peaceful march

The demonstration, which began at College Square and marched to Lal Bazar, was fueled by the recent rape-murder case that has sent shockwaves through the city.

VIDEO | Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors hold burn effigy as they hold protest from College Square to Lal Bazar, demanding resignation of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. pic.twitter.com/QZBg6GHSUo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2024

The protestors carried effigies representing the accused and the alleged failures of law enforcement, setting them ablaze as a symbol of their anger and frustration. The case in question involves the brutal rape and murder of a young woman, an incident that has left the city reeling and has sparked widespread demands for justice. The junior doctors, who have been actively involved in community service and public health, expressed their dismay at what they perceive as inadequate action from the police in addressing the horrific crime. During the march, participants chanted slogans calling for Goyal's resignation and justice for the victim, and held placards demanding immediate and decisive action from the authorities. As the protestors reached Lal Bazar, the heart of Kolkata's police administration, their demands for systemic change and justice were made clear.

The authorities have yet to respond formally to the protest, but the event has certainly placed increased pressure on the police department to address the concerns raised by the junior doctors and the community at large. In other news, a nurse was allegedly molested in a hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused in North 24 Parganas district, leading to violent protests in the area. At Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, a mob protesting against the sexual abuse of a minor girl vandalised the home of her alleged abuser and his relative’s shop.