Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors in UP Mark ‘Kala Raksha Bandhan’ on Eighth Day of Protest

Junior doctors in Uttar Pradesh medical colleges and hospitals marked "Kala Raksha Bandhan" on Monday, as elective services continued to be disrupted for the eighth consecutive day. The ongoing protest is in response to the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

Resident doctors across several states have suspended elective services, including at outpatient departments (OPDs), in protest of the incident. UP Resident Doctors' Association state president Hardeep Jogi told PTI, "The strike by junior doctors is on its eighth day. OPD and other services are disrupted in all the medical colleges."

"Today, on Raksha Bandhan, junior doctors observed 'Kala Raksha Bandhan'," Jogi stated. He also mentioned that the association plans to write to the state government to ensure the safety of junior doctors working in medical colleges.