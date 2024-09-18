Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors Vow to Continue Strike Despite New Police Chief Appointment

Junior doctors announced on Tuesday night that they will continue their strike until all their demands are met, despite the West Bengal government's appointment of senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief.

The state also removed two senior health department officials in response to the doctors' demands. The junior doctors made this announcement after their governing body meeting, which began around 6:30 pm and concluded at approximately 1:00 am early Wednesday.

“Till all our demands are met with, the agitation and cease work will continue. We want fresh talks with the state government,” a doctor said at a press conference.

The state government appointed Manoj Kumar Verma as the new city police commissioner a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the protesting junior doctors in an effort to resolve the month-long standoff over the RG Kar Hospital incident.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Debashis Halder, Director of Medical Education (DME) Kaustav Nayak, and Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police’s North Division Abhishek Gupta were also removed as promised by Banerjee during the meeting.