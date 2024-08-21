Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sourav Ganguly, Family Join Protest Demanding Justice for Victim (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, his wife Dona, and daughter Sana joined the ongoing protests on Wednesday in Kolkata, demanding justice for a doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

VIDEO | Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99), along with wife Dona and daughter Sana, takes part in candlelight protest in Kolkata, demanding justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim. pic.twitter.com/aSxDZvohhz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

The protest, organized by Ganguly's wife Dona's dance school, Dikshamanjari. Amid heavy rain, Ganguly and his family stood alongside other protesters demanding justice.

Sana Ganguly, expressing the family's solidarity, said, "We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024 and this has to stop."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case, Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Team India Captain Sourav Ganguly; says, "We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even… pic.twitter.com/Em4C3wO4tW — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Ganguly had earlier expressed his support for the victim by changing his social media profile picture to black on August 19. However, the former cricketer faced backlash after comments he made during an event on August 11, where he urged people not to judge West Bengal based on a single "isolated" incident. A week later, Ganguly clarified his comments, stating that they were misinterpreted and called for strict punishment for those involved in the heinous crime.

The incident, which involved the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor, has sparked widespread outrage across India, with people from various walks of life joining protests. The case is now under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an order from the Calcutta High Court.