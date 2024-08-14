Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: 'Strike Will Continue Until All Demands Are Met' Says Maharashtra Resident Doctors Body

Resident doctors associated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have announced their decision to extend the ongoing strike. The doctors will continue their protest until the association's demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing.

The BMC (MARD) announced the decision to extend the strike in response to the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The statement released by BMC MARD said, "We the office bearers of BMC MARD convened a meeting, and have decided that the ongoing strike will continue until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing. The decision to persist with the strike is firm, and no actions will be taken to end it until our demands are addressed satisfactorily."

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 have triggered widespread outrage and protests both within and outside the medical community. In response, doctors at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), the largest government hospital in South Bihar, staged a protest on Tuesday.