Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Supreme Court Constitutes 10-Member Task Force To Formulate National Protocol

In response to the rising violence against doctors and healthcare professionals, the Supreme Court established a 10-member task force on Tuesday. This task force has been tasked with developing a national protocol to enhance safety and improve working conditions for medical staff. This decision comes in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The task force is expected to deliver its interim report within three weeks and its final report within two months. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is leading the bench, emphasized that safeguarding women doctors is a matter of national interest, asserting that the principle of equality requires nothing less.

The top court said the nation cannot await another rape for things to change on the ground. It said there are legislations to protect medical professionals but they do not address the systemic issues.

The ten-member task force comprises notable figures including Surgeon Vice Admiral R.K. Sarian, Dr. Reddy, Managing Director of the Asian Institute of National Gastrology, Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, and Dr. Prathima Moorthy from NIMHANS Bangalore, among others. Additionally, the bench announced that the Cabinet Secretary and the Home Secretary to the Union Government will serve as ex-officio members of the task force.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the nationwide doctors' strike over it.