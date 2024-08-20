Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Healthcare Services Disrupted as Junior Doctors Strike Reaches 12th Day

Healthcare services at state-run hospitals across West Bengal were significantly disrupted as the ceasework strike by junior doctors, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a female medic, entered its 12th day on Tuesday.

Long lines of patients were observed at various government-run hospitals across the state, where senior doctors and assistant professors attended to them at the outpatient departments (OPDs).

The West Bengal government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This decision comes after the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found at the institution earlier this month, as stated in an official notification.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

