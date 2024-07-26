Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts in House in Girish Park (Watch Video)

Two were injured in a fire that broke out in a house in the slum area under the jurisdiction of Girish Park Police Station in Kolkata on Friday, July 26. Five fire tenders and local police were at the scene to douse the raging fire. As per the initial information, there have been no reports of casualties to this point.

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows that flames are coming out of the residential area, and chaos can be heard from a distance. A suspected cylinder blast was also reported during the fire, due to which two women got injured and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Visuals From the Spot

Watch: Fire breakout at Ramdulal Sarkar Street in Girish Park, North Kolkata. One was injured and hospitalized. Suspected cylinder blast. The moment of the blast was captured. Watch. #GirishParkFire#Fire#Kolkatapic.twitter.com/WexfI9OO9X — Tirthankar Das (@tirthajourno) July 26, 2024

According to reports, a sudden fire erupted in a house on Ramdulal Sarkar Street in Girish Park on Friday morning. The two-story house's roof was gutted in the fire.

Firefighters suspected that the fire was initially caused by a gas cylinder leak in a house. The cylinder inside the room exploded, causing the fire to spread. Five fire engines reached the spot after a resident called. The fire was brought under control after more than two hours.