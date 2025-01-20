Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Rubber Factory in West Bengal (Watch Video)

Kolkata, West Bengal (January 20, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in Kolkata on Monday. Over 12 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene as efforts to contain the blaze continued.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out at a rubber factory, more than 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Efforts underway to douse the blaze. Details awaited. (n/2) pic.twitter.com/On5zLx6YBc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2025

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames, but details regarding the extent of the damage or any casualties are still awaited.

Authorities are on site managing the situation. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.