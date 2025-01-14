Kolkata: Four-Storey Building Tilts After Ground Floor Collapse in Baghajatin; Substandard Construction Suspected

In a shocking incident, a significant part of the ground floor of a four-storey building near Anirban Sangha in Vidyasagar Colony, Baghajatin, Kolkata, collapsed, leaving the structure precariously tilted. The mishap has raised alarms about the quality of construction materials used, as initial investigations suggest the use of substandard materials in the building's frame.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A major portion of the ground floor of a four-storey building near Anirban Sangha in Vidyasagar Colony, Baghajatin, has collapsed, causing the building to tilt. It is suspected that substandard materials were used in the construction pic.twitter.com/MKVbFQqqyS — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

Local authorities rushed to the site to secure the area and prevent further damage. No casualties have been reported so far, but residents have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Experts are conducting a thorough inspection to assess the building's stability and identify the exact cause of the collapse.