Kolkata Horror: Second-Year Engineering Student Raped in Her Rented Apartment; Classmate Arrested

A second-year engineering student was raped by her classmate in Kolkata. Police arrested the accused from the Anandapur area in the southern part of Kolkata. The woman alleged that she was drugged and raped by the accused. She said to the police that she lost consciousness after consuming drinks that were laced with drugs, and then the accused raped her, a senior officer stated, reported PTI. The woman then filed an official complaint against the accused at the Anandapur Police Station.

"The student in her complaint alleged that she was staying in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drinks. She became unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate," the officer said. The officer stated that the accused had gone into hiding for a few days before being arrested upon his return home to Anandapur. After being produced before a city court, he was remanded to police custody until October 22. The officer further mentioned that an investigation has begun, and more details about the incident will be disclosed soon.

This incident comes days after an MBBS student was gang raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, when she went outside the college campus.