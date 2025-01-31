Kolkata Horror: Woman Dies After Being Chased, Stabbed Repeatedly in Broad Daylight

Kolkata, West Bengal (January 31, 2025): A woman in her 20s was brutally attacked and stabbed to death outside a popular eatery in Kolkata on Thursday evening, police said. The victim, identified as Rofiya Saquil, was dragged out of her car, chased and allegedly stabbed multiple times in full public view.

According to reports, Saquil was admitted to the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital but succumbed to her injuries around 2 a.m. on Friday due to excessive bleeding.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the bleeding woman running and screaming for help before she was chased by the attackers and pinned to a wall where the assault continued. The suspects, including a minor, have been arrested, and the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

One of the suspects, Ansari, remains absconding. Police said Ansari is the woman's husband and part of the group involved in the attack. It was also revealed that Saquil had been married to another man.

(With inputs from agencies)