Kolkata Metro Announces Special Blue Line Services for SET Exam on December 15

To assist candidates with their travel, the Kolkata Metro is launching special services on the Blue Line for the State Eligibility Test (SET) on Sunday, December 15. These services are designed to facilitate commuting for SET candidates during peak morning hours.

Four special trains will be in operation—two heading in the UP direction and two in the DN direction. The first two special trains will depart from Kavi Subhash station towards Dakshineswar at 8:00 am and 8:30 am. Additionally, a train will leave Dumdum station for Kavi Subhash at 8:00 am, and another will depart from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 8:15 am. The second DN service will be available from Dumdum at 8:30 am.

The 26th SET is set for December 15 and will take place at nearly 90 centers across the state, covering 33 subjects. Around 60,000 candidates are anticipated to participate in the exam, which assesses eligibility for the position of assistant professor in the state.

Regular Sunday services on the Blue Line will commence at 9:00 am as usual. However, there will be no services on Green Line-1, Purple Line, and Orange Line that day. Normal operations will continue on Green Line-2, which connects Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

The State Transport Department has directed government transport corporations to ensure an adequate number of public transport options, including buses and ferries, are available on that day. Furthermore, 13 associations representing bus, minibus, taxi, and auto-rickshaw operators have been asked to implement measures to help candidates reach their examination centers conveniently and punctually.