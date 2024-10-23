Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted After Man Attempts Suicide at Chandni Chowk Station

Metro rail services on Kolkata’s north-south corridor were disrupted on Wednesday after a person reportedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Chandni Chowk Station, according to an official statement. The incident occurred at 10:54 a.m., prompting immediate action to recover the injured individual trapped under the train.

Metro authorities swiftly curtailed services, running truncated operations from Maidan Station in the southern part of the city to Girish Park in the north. Recovery efforts were still underway, and the official stated that the incident caused significant delays along the busy corridor, impacting commuters during the morning rush hour.