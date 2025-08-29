Kolkata Police arrests two more Nigerians from Delhi for duping man of over Rs 1 crore in name of WHO

Kolkata, Aug 29 A team of Kolkata Police arrested two Nigerians from Delhi in connection with a case related to duping a person of over Rs 1 crore in the name of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a private pharmaceutical company.

The police said on Friday that the two were arrested in a raid in Delhi's Palam police station area on Wednesday evening. The Kolkata Police investigation team was led by Inspector Soma Maiti.

Earlier this month, Kolkata Police similarly arrested three Nigerians from Delhi in the same case, taking the total number of arrests in this case to five.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said that the arrested Nigerians had contacted the person, a resident of Kolkata, by creating a fake email ID and had also contacted him on WhatsApp from a British number to win his confidence.

The gang was accused of extorting a total of Rs 1,10,41,250 from a resident of Kolkata in the name of WHO. The complaint in this regard was filed with the police station in May this year.

According to the police, the two accused were found in a second-floor room of a building in Palam, South Delhi. They have been identified as AGK Benjamin Nawabunwanne and Onechelem Jhan.

"They tried to escape when they saw the police. A Constable was injured in the scuffle. However, both were detained and later arrested. Twelve Android mobiles, two keypad mobiles, a laptop, a router, two British SIM cards, four ATM cards and a pen drive were recovered from them. We suspect that the document forgery was carried out in that room," said the police.

It was learnt that the complainant was contacted in the name of a private pharmaceutical company in Britain along with the WHO. He was lured into investing money through fake emails, WhatsApp accounts and fake documents. After paying the money, the complainant realised that he had been cheated and had filed a case with Kolkata Police's Cyber Police Station.

The police found that the mobile numbers linked to the bank accounts to which the money was transferred were active in Delhi's Palam police station area.

They were later blocked. The Kolkata Police confirmed the location of the accused by collecting IP addresses, CDR and ISP information.

After that, the investigation team conducted a raid in Delhi.

Apart from Inspector Soma, the team included Sergeant Shantanu Gayan and Constables Zed Hussain, K Karmakar, A Saha and M Jamadar. Delhi Police also assisted them in the case.

