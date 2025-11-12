Kolkata Police intensify surveillance, to set up multiple check points to monitor vehicles

Kolkata, Nov 12 In the wake of the car bomb blast in Delhi, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj has ordered to increase surveillance across the city by setting up checkpoints and examining vehicles, including cars with beacons, said officials on Wednesday.

According to police sources, instructions have been given to check the boot of each vehicle at checkpoints and inspect vehicles if lying abandoned for a long time.

The police have also been asked to identify sensitive places in the city and its surrounding areas and keep strict surveillance. As per the instructions, the sources said, if any new person roams suspiciously in any area, detailed information about him/her should be taken. The person should be immediately detained, interrogated, and his/her house must be searched if any suspicious information is received.

After the car bomb blast in Delhi on Monday, which claimed eight lives and injured many, the Kolkata Police alerted every police station and traffic guard.

The Police Commissioner and other senior officials on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with every police station and traffic guard officer in the city. The traffic guards and police station heads have been instructed that multiple naka checks should be done at different places in each police station area in such a manner that no vehicle can escape the attention of the cops. The boot and interiors of all vehicles should be checked if they arouse suspicion.

The same condition will be applicable for vehicles with beacons. If a vehicle has a blue light or a red light, the driver should be asked who else is riding in the vehicle and where it is going. If there is no VIP in that vehicle, then police officers must find out who is using it. Even if a new number plate is seen on an old model vehicle, the police should be on alert. If necessary, police officers will also have to check whether the number plate of a suspicious vehicle is real or fake. The police have also been warned about abandoned vehicles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor