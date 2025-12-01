Kolkata Police to launch ‘Pink Security Booths’ to strengthen night-time safety for women

Kolkata, Dec 1 Amid allegations of rising crimes against women, the Kolkata Police on Monday announced the launch of 'Pink Security Booths' across the city, to be entirely operated by female cops, to ensure the safety of women on roads, particularly after sunset.

Every division of the Kolkata Police has been directed to commence preparations for the implementation of this new security measure, according to police sources.

The move aims to ensure that women feel safer in the city at night. According to sources, Kolkata Police plans to set up Pink Booths across all ten divisions, with two booths in each division. A survey has already been completed to identify the locations, and twenty booths will be established in total.

Key intersections in each division have been selected for the booths. A city police official said they are being set up with women’s safety in mind, which is why they are called Pink Booths. These booths will remain open through the night. Each will have a police officer in charge, supported by a team of three to five women personnel.

About the functioning of the Pink Booths, a senior official said, “If a woman feels threatened at night, she can approach the Pink Booth at once. The women police there will assist her and allow her to stay at the booth for some time if needed. If she wishes to lodge a complaint, the staff will pass the details to the police station concerned and, when required, to the Kolkata Police control room. Action will then be taken accordingly.”

At the same time, the official said that if a woman is unable to find transport home at night due to any special circumstance, the personnel at the Pink Booth will arrange a vehicle for her so that she can reach home safely.

Women police officers are also being appointed as nodal officers in every police station to handle matters related to crimes against women. This system was first adopted in all stations under the South-East Division of Kolkata Police and is now being extended to the remaining nine divisions.

Police officials said that in several cases involving women, complainants often feel hesitant to share the full details with station staff.

“In such situations, they can speak freely to the woman sub-inspector designated as the nodal officer. Even if she is not the investigating officer for that case, she will serve as the point of contact and help the complainant through the process,” the officials said.

