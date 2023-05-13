Kolkata-Port Blair Vistara flight makes U-turn over Mocha-induced bad weather

May 13, 2023

New Delhi [India], May 13 : A Port Blair-bound Vistara flight (UK747) is returning to its origin airport Kolkata ...

New Delhi [India], May 13 : A Port Blair-bound Vistara flight (UK747) is returning to its origin airport Kolkata due to bad weather at the destination, the airline said on Saturday.

The flight is expected to arrive in Kolkata at about 3 pm.

Bad weather was likely triggered by the active cyclone Mocha, which is currently centred around Port Blair.

