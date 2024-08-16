Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Growing Protests

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The public is on the street to protest against the heinous act of rape and murder done by a man on a 31-year-old trannie doctor in Kolkata on August 9. People are demanding justice for the victim and that the accused should be punished severely. Following this, doctors from various hospitals in Delhi are holding a joint protest today. They are demanding swift justice for the victim and stricter laws to prevent such crimes in the future.

The Kolkata Police have arrested 10 people and detained three for vandalism at the hospital during the nationwide 'Reclaim the Night' protest. According to the police, a group of 40 to 50 people, under the garb of demonstrations, broke into the hospital premises late on Wednesday night and vandalized property.

Also Read: "Monsters Need to Be Hanged": Genelia Deshmukh Reacts to Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case (See Post)

The protest, which began on the eve of Independence Day, will continue today. Expressing anger towards the lack of development in the case, the Delhi Medical Association's President, Dr. Alok Bhandari, has called for a 24-hour strike, starting on Saturday.

This case has now transferred to CBI, and they have summoned eight doctors and other medical staff from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for questioning.