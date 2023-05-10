Kolkata: Special Task Force foils a smuggling bid, apprehends 5 persons

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 : A team of Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended five persons after 2.5 kilogram of contraband drugs was seized on Tuesday afternoon near the Sukanta Pally Bus stop in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

During the investigation, a total amount of 2.5 kilograms of contraband heroin was seized from the possession of those arrested, West Bengal STF said.

Apart from that 5 mobile phones, a red colour Maruti Breeza ZDI and a silver colour Maruti Suzuki VXI SX4 car have been seized, they added.

The market value of the seized heroin is said to be more than two crore Indian rupees.

"A secret trap was laid to work on a piece of source information regarding the movement of a large quantity of contraband heroin near the Bally bound flank of Belghariya Expressway, opposite the Moon Light Hotel near Sukanta Pally Bus stop under Dumdum police station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal," said the officials.

The arrested persons were identified as Ajay Pal (39), Sabir Ahmed (24), Sujon Sekh (28), Gobinda Mondal (37) and Sarob Sheikh (23).

A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act at the Dumdum police station.

