BJP Leaders Slam Mamata Banerjee Following Stone Pelting During Kali Immersion in Rajabazar

Tensions escalated in the Raja bazar area of Kolkata during the immersion of the Kali idol, leading to the deployment ...

BJP Leaders Slam Mamata Banerjee Following Stone Pelting During Kali Immersion in Rajabazar

Tensions escalated in the Raja bazar area of Kolkata during the immersion of the Kali idol, leading to the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) as Kolkata Police continues to monitor the situation to maintain peace. However, in an official statement, the police denied reports of stone pelting, clarifying that the altercation stemmed from parking disputes rather than a targeted attack.

The incident drew criticism from BJP leaders, including IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her inaction against the protesters. Malviya took to social media, urging Banerjee to take immediate action or consider resigning, alleging that Hindus were being deliberately targeted. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari echoed this sentiment, claiming that the state government's appeasement politics had led to attacks on Hindu festivals.

Malviya further called for the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), highlighting the pattern of violence against Hindus during religious festivals in West Bengal. He criticized the state police’s response to the incident and emphasized the need for improved security measures for citizens amidst rising communal tensions in the state.

