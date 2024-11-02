BJP Leaders Slam Mamata Banerjee Following Stone Pelting During Kali Immersion in Rajabazar

Tensions escalated in the Raja bazar area of Kolkata during the immersion of the Kali idol, leading to the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) as Kolkata Police continues to monitor the situation to maintain peace. However, in an official statement, the police denied reports of stone pelting, clarifying that the altercation stemmed from parking disputes rather than a targeted attack.

The incident drew criticism from BJP leaders, including IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her inaction against the protesters. Malviya took to social media, urging Banerjee to take immediate action or consider resigning, alleging that Hindus were being deliberately targeted. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari echoed this sentiment, claiming that the state government's appeasement politics had led to attacks on Hindu festivals.

An attempt has been made on social media to create a fake narrative about incident at Narkeldanga . No Kali Puja immersion procession was attacked. Issue was related to parking of a bike which led to fight between two individuals and further escalated. (1/2) — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) November 1, 2024

Appeasement politics at its height.

Maa Kali's immersion procession attacked at Rajabazar; Kolkata.

Narkeldanga Police failed to act and protect the devotees. @CPKolkata if you are yet not waking up from your deep slumber then request for the deployment of CAPF immediately in… pic.twitter.com/ozloVligwJ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 1, 2024

Malviya further called for the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), highlighting the pattern of violence against Hindus during religious festivals in West Bengal. He criticized the state police’s response to the incident and emphasized the need for improved security measures for citizens amidst rising communal tensions in the state.