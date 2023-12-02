Kollam abduction case: Police arrest couple, their daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 The Kerala Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of a couple and their daughter in connection with the Kollam child abduction case.

Those arrested have been identified as engineer-turned-businessman K.R.Padmakumar (52), his wife M.R. Anitha Kumari (45) and their 20-year-old daughter P. Anupama.

Around 1.30 p.m. on Friday, the police tracked down the suspects near Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu and took them into custody.

They were then brought to a police camp in Adoor and following a detailed questioning, their arrest was recorded this morning.

Padmakumar is an engineer by profession and owns a bakery, a farm house and dabbled in real estate business, while his wife is a homemaker and Anupama had completed her studies.

The police, however, are trying to crack the case as the motive of the kidnapping is still being probed.

Reportedly, Padmakumar had financial issues and was looking to raise resources.

The girl, along with her eight-year-old brother, was returning from a tuition centre on November 27, when she was kidnapped after pushing her brother away.

However, the next day, a woman had left the girl at a ground in Kollam.

After two days of being under medical observation, she was taken to a magistrate where her statement was recorded.

It has now been confirmed that Padmakumar had left the girl on the ground. The kidnappers had asked for Rs 5 lakh as ransom which was later raised to Rs 10 lakh.

Further investigation into the case underway.

