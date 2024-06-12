Konkan Railway cancels 'rent a bike' business plan in Goa

Panaji, June 12 After a stiff opposition to its proposed rent a bike service, Konkan Railway on Wednesday cancelled the tender floated in this regard, official said.

Speaking to IANS, Baban Ghatge, Deputy General Manager of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), said that they have cancelled the project.

“This project received stiff opposition from locals, hence we have cancelled the tender floated for the service of renting a bike,” he said.

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai had warned to oppose the plans to venture into the tourism sector, which according to him would have deprived locals of business.

“The powerful voice of Goans has prevailed. The moment I came to know of Konkan Railways’ (KR) flagrant attempts to sneak into Goa’s tourism sector, marginalising people from their traditional occupations, I had vehemently objected and opposed it,” Sardesai said on Wednesday after KR cancelled its plans.

He said that today’s move has come as a victory for the regionalist aspirations, and as a warning that even tacit support of so-called people’s representatives to anti-Goan activities will never be tolerated by the people.

“Let’s continue to remain vigilant, and work to take Goa forward,” Sardesai further said.

Sardesai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle is that “government has no business to be in business”, hence Konkan Railway should focus on running trains on time and not venturing into the tourism business.

“Konkan Railways' responsibility is to provide transportation to commuters and see railways run on time. But it is trying to venture into the business of renting a bike and cab, which are already run by locals of Goa, and also in pod hotels,” he said.

--IANS

