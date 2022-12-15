Kota suicides: NHRC sends notice to Rajasthan Chief Secy, Union Education Ministry, NMC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance over the alleged suicide of three students in Rajasthan's Kota and sent notices to the Chief Secretary, the Rajasthan government, the Secretary, Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, and Chairperson of the National Medical Commission.

"The Commission has observed that that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a grave issue of human rights. Over the years, Kota has become a hub of private coaching centres for the aspirants of the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET). They are charging a very hefty amount. Students, from across the country, are staying in hostels/paying guest houses with a high expectation of success. This is putting them under a lot of pressure. There is a need to regulate private coaching institutes," read an official statement by the Commission.

The rights commission also stressed on the need to formulate a regulatory mechanism.

"The Commission feels that there is a need to formulate a regulatory mechanism and since the regulation of higher education is of the State subject, the need for evolving mechanism shall fall upon the State, in consultation with the Central Government," added the statement.

The top commission also sent notices to the Chief Secretary, the Government of Rajasthan, the Secretary, Higher Education, the Union Ministry of Education, and the Chairperson, of the National Medical Commission, calling for reports.

"The Chief Secretary, of Rajasthan is expected to submit a detailed report of the incident. It must also spell out the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the State about the regulatory mechanism to control the private coaching institutes in view of a large number of reported suicides of students. In addition, it must also contain a formulation of a long-term plan to adequately address the issue of psychological and behavioural abnormality of the students undergoing coaching in different private institutes in Kota, by providing adequate counselling to them, including the parents, so that they should not feel lonely or under huge pressure of expectation of the family members and the friends, etc," noted the statement.

It further added, "The Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education is expected to inform about the formulation of the National Action Plan of a proportional increase of the seats in technical education as well as medical education and also to evolve the mechanism to get rid of the rat race of getting admission in the private coaching centers to achieve success in the competitive examination of JEE and NEET."

"The Chairperson, National Medical Commission is expected to inform about initiating some progressive and student-friendly mechanism to get success in NEET without being subjected to huge mental and psychological pressure, while undergoing coaching in private institutions," added the statement.

The development came in wake of the deaths of three students in Kota. Two of the deceased students were from Bihar and the third one was from Madhya Pradesh.

"All the three students were taking coaching classes for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) - the exam for medical colleges," the statement noted.

