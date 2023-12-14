Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Court grants permission for survey of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque

Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and seven others submitted a petition to the Allahabad High Court, claiming that the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna lies beneath a mosque. They argue that various indicators strongly suggest the mosque originated as a Hindu temple. Advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhas Pandey, and Devki Nandan filed the petition. On Thursday, the court granted permission to appoint a court-mandated commission to conduct a survey of Mathura's Shahi Idagh Mosque, situated adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

While giving interview to ANI Vishnu Shankar Jain lawyer for Hidnu side said, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on Dec 18. The court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid. My demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid there are a lot of signs & symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It's a landmark judgement by the court".

#WATCH | On Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side says, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on Dec 18. The court has rejected… pic.twitter.com/OLSeYYSe50 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Krishna Janmabhoomi case

- In the Mathura case, a civil suit was initiated in 1964 by a local Hindu organization aiming to gain possession of the land occupied by the mosque and the reinstatement of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple. However, the trial court dismissed the suit in 1968, and this decision was subsequently affirmed by the Allahabad High Court in 1992.

- The question of whether the temple can be converted into a mosque has been a topic of extensive debate and controversy. In 1974-75, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted excavations at the site, revealing evidence of a pre-existing Hindu structure beneath the mosque. However, the conclusions drawn in the ASI report remain contentious, as some historians and archaeologists dispute the findings.

-In 2017, a fresh suit was brought before the Mathura district court by a local lawyer. This suit sought the removal of the mosque and the reinstatement of the temple at the site. The basis of the suit rested on the claim that the mosque was constructed on the grounds of a pre-existing temple, rendering the mosque's construction illegal.

-On November 16, 2023, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain concluded the hearings and was on the verge of delivering a decision regarding the application. This application was filed as part of the ongoing case in the high court, addressing the dispute between Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah mosque.

- The application highlighted the presence of a pillar shaped like a lotus; a characteristic feature found in Hindu temples. Additionally, it pointed out the existence of an image of 'Sheshnaag,' a Hindu deity known for protecting Lord Krishna on the night of his birth.

-The Allahabad high court has given the green light for a court-appointed commission to survey the Shahi Idagh Mosque in Mathura, which is next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Meanwhile, The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated on January 24, 2024. The construction activities at the temple are in full swing to make it ready before the inauguration. Many big personalities will be present at the ignoration time.