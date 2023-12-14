Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Maulana Khalid Rasheed responds to court's decision

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court, granted permission to appoint a court mandate commission to conduct survey of Mathura's Shahi Idagh Mosquem Situated adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. Reacting to the court judgement Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, head of the Islamic Centre of India, responds to the approval of the survey of the Shahi Idgah complex by the Allahabad High Court.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said to PTI that,"After highcourt upheld the argument this case was challanged to Supreme Court, but it has redirected the matter to the High Court. Our Muslim community will never construct a mosque on a site that was once a place of worship for another community. According to, places of the Worship Act of 1991, questioning anyone's worship places is prohibited. Currently, the court has initiated a survey, and we anticipate the results."

Courts Verdict

On 14th December, court granted permission to appoint a court-mandated commission to conduct a survey of Mathura's Shahi Idagh Mosque, situated adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and seven others submitted a petition to the Allahabad High Court, claiming that the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna lies beneath a mosque. They argue that various indicators strongly suggest the mosque originated as a Hindu temple. Advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhas Pandey, and Devki Nandan filed the petition.