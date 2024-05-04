KSRTC driver moves court against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 A contractual bus driver associated with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday filed a petition before a court here against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband and MLA K.M. Sachin Dev, and some others for obstructing him from doing his job.

H.L. Yadu, the bus driver, approached the court after his complaint was not registered by the police.

Yadu has been in the limelight since last week when he reportedly had a verbal spat with the Mayor and her husband.

According to Yadu, the Mayor's car stopped in front of the bus while it was waiting at a traffic signal, about a kilometre away from the final destination. Yadu accused the Mayor and her family members of preventing the bus from going forward, thus "obstructing him from doing his duty".

The court posted the case for a detailed hearing on Monday.

Mayor Rajendran has accused Yadu of rash and negligent driving. She also claimed that he made an obscene gesture at them (mayor and her family). The Mayor has refuted the claim that they intercepted the bus at a traffic signal.

Following the incident, police reportedly detained Yadu for around 12 hours.

