K’taka BJP internal fight comes out in open, core committee to address strife

Bengaluru, Nov 28 The internal strife in the Karnataka BJP unit has come out in the open with the State President B.Y. Vijayendra's camp and senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s camp engaged in open bickering.

MLA Yatnal has demanded that Vijayendra and his father former CM B.S. Yediyurappa should be held responsible for the drubbing in the bypolls. Vijayendra in turn has warned that he won’t sit quiet any further.

Party sources confirmed that the party top leadership has taken note of the development and decided to address the issue at the core committee meeting, scheduled to be held at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on Dec 2 and 3.

The high command is sending a senior leader from New Delhi to address the issue in the core committee meeting and submit a report, sources stated.

Commenting over the internal strife, former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda stated on Thursday in Bengaluru that people are openly talking that the BJP is mired in internal fights and the party can’t shake the state government.

“The ego factor is causing serious damage to the party. We can’t tolerate such dramatic developments in the party. I have decided to visit New Delhi again. The core committee meeting is scheduled on Dec 3. There the matter will be raised and urge the high command to rein in the situation,” Gowda stated.

“I have written two letters to the party high command over developments in the state. When I was the state party president, there were two big factions. Late former union minister Ananthkumar and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa camps indulged in serious fights. However, they never came onto the street against each other,” Gowda recounted.

Advising the state leaders, Gowda stated: “Instead of fighting on the streets, you better go to New Delhi. Tall leaders are sitting there to resolve internal matters. If not, you don’t deserve to be called loyal party workers.”

“I had a thought of holding a meeting and advising the two camps. When they got engaged in open fights publicly, I decided that I couldn’t handle the matter. The situation is out of hand in the state,” Gowda stated.

Reacting to Gowda’s remarks, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stated on Thursday in Vijayapura that, senior leader Sadananda Gowda “should zip his mouth”. “Otherwise, I will expose him. I have spoken against the Waqf and why is Gowda disturbed?”

“Sadananda Gowda had spoken much worse than me against former CM Yediyurappa. I don’t want to speak about those who are not relevant. I do not have an understanding with any politician,” MLA Yatnal charged.

MLA Yatnal along with senior legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi have rebelled against State President Vijayendra and openly challenged his leadership. They have also launched parallel meetings and events across the state to address the Waqf issue.

The supporters of Vijayendra have urged the high command to initiate action and restrain the party leaders from openly defying him.

