K’taka BJP MLA warns Hindus against having just 1 or 2 kids, stirs controversy

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Jan 9 Karnataka BJP MLA from Udupi seat, Harish Poonja, has stirred a controversy by stating that if Hindus give birth to just one or two children it won’t suffice and the Muslim population will outnumber Hindus in India.

He had made the statement at the Ayyappa Deepotsava Dharmika Sabha held at Peradi in Belthangady taluk on January 7.

“A few people think that the population of Hindus in India is 80 crore and Muslims are just 20 crore. But, you need to think in another direction. It is our belief that Muslims are lesser in numbers and they won’t do any harm. But Muslims are giving birth to four children each and we (Hindus) mostly have one or two kids. If 20 crore Muslims give birth to four children each, their population would be 80 crore. Our population will come down to 20 crore,” BJP MLA Poonja stated.

“Once, the Muslim population touches 80 crore and the number of Hindus depletes, can you imagine the plight of Hindus in the country? You must sit at home and think about the plight of Hindus if Muslims become a majority in this country,” Poonja appealed.

