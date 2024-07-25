K'taka BJP MLAs raise slogans, sing bhajans during night-long protest against MUDA scam

Bengaluru, July 25 The BJP legislators in both the Assembly and Council in Karnataka on Wednesday danced, sloganeered, and sang bhajans during their night-long agitation in the Vidhana Soudha, protesting the denial of an opportunity to debate the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP legislators first displayed placards, followed by sloganeering, and later gathered together singing songs, targeting the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The BJP leaders gathered before the recently installed display board containing the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, under the leadership of Opposition leader R. Ashoka, and accused the Congress government of acting against the Constitution by gagging the opposition regarding the MUDA scam.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Minister Prabhu Chauhan, and Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, present inside the Vidhana Soudha began singing, dancing, and playing traditional musical instruments, targeting the Congress government for looting money reserved for Dalits and common man.

R. Ashoka objected to the restrictions imposed by the police on the movement of BJP MLAs and MLCs for holding the protest.

"This government (Congress) will not be permanent; it is going to collapse in a year or two. No one knows when it will fall, so be careful and don't dare to stop us," he said.

Some of the BJP legislators took to singing superhit Kannada songs inside the Vidhana Soudha, accompanied by karaoke music.

Another group, joined by State BJP President Vijayendra and Opposition leader Ashoka, sang patriotic songs.

A dinner was also arranged at the Vidhana Soudha for the BJP legislators, who later changed into night attire and slept on its floor, sofas, and tables.

Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil and officials of the Vidhana Soudha spoke to several BJP legislators.

