K'taka BJP protests against government's "failure" to prevent farmers' suicides

Bengaluru, Sept 8 Karnataka BJP unit on Friday staged a state-wide protest against “failure” of the Congress government to prevent farmers’ suicides, alleged corruption and various other issues.

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa was leading the protests inside the premises of the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, former deputy chief minister M.R Ashoka and other prominent leaders participated in the protest making a show of strength. The party cadres were seen in high spirits following the show of unity by the leadership.

Many party leaders have openly expressed their opinion that if BJP wants to revive its chances, Yediyurappa should be brought to the forefront.

Yediyurappa addressing the protestors said that the government which came to power by promising guarantees has cheated the people and has failed in every sector.

He said that BJP will launch protests in future as well.

He said that the farmers are not given three phase electricity for seven hours. In rural areas only three hours of electricity is given. The farmers are distraught following the failure of rains.

He said that the people are cursing for bringing the Congress government to power and want it to go. The government is not bothered about suicides of farmers.

“There are more suicides for compensation. This is irresponsibility,” he said.

Bommai said that Yediyurappa is unquestionable leader and under his leadership the bugle of protest has been sounded against the government. “We will reach out to all houses in the state and we have taken a pledge to bring back the government at the Centre,” he said.

He said that the production of electricity has been reduced and from November the state will plunge into the darkness. “The guarantee schemes are mired in corruption. Congress leaders themselves are claiming that the government is indulged in corruption. People are being arrested for petty matters. The police officers should act according to laws and rules,” Bommai said.

He said that the state government has failed completely in managing the Cauvery dispute and betrayed people. “172 farmers have committed suicides in the last three months. Does any farmer commit suicide for compensation?” Bommai said.

The protest was staged in all district and taluk headquarters of the state.

