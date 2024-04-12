K’taka BJP rebel Eshwarappa files nomination as Independent from Shivamogga

Shivamogga, (Karnataka) April 12 Karnataka BJP’s rebel leader, KS Eshwarappa, filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the high-profile Shivamogga constituency on Friday.

Veteran leader Eshwarappa filed his nomination with pomp and show in a procession attended by thousands of supporters.

Despite objections from the BJP, Eshwarappa used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters, banners and photos in the procession.

Later, Eshwarappa stated that he had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate and about 15,000 to 20,000 supporters from all eight Assembly constituencies of Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat had shown support to him by accompanying him.

“From today onwards, until polling day, our workers will carry out door-to-door campaigns and explain why injustice was meted out to loyal BJP workers like me. They will also explain how the party is suffering at the hands of father and son duo,” Eshwarappa stated, indirectly targeting former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP President BY Vijayendra.

“I have full confidence that voters of Shivamogga will elect me. After the elections there will be changes in the party and the process of cleansing will take place in the BJP,” Eshwarappa stated.

BY Raghavendra, son of Yediyurappa is the BJP’s candidate for the Shivamogga seat.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar and daughter of late S. Bangarappa is the Congress candidate for the seat. She is the sister of Minister of Education, Madhu Bangarappa.

Raghavendra had defeated Madhu Bangarappa, who contested on a JD(S) ticket in the 2019 General Election, by a margin of 2.23 lakh votes. In the 2018 bye-election Madhu Bangarappa had lost to Raghavendra by 52,148 votes.

Raghavendra had also defeated late S Bangarappa in the 2009 General Election by 52,893 votes.

Given this history, a close contest is expected in the high profile Shivamogga seat and now, with Eshwarappa throwing his hat in the ring, the competition will be even more intense.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor