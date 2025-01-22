K'taka BJP to hold 'Atal Virasat Conference' from Feb 15 to mark veteran leader's birth centenary year

Bengaluru, Jan 22 The Karnataka BJP has announced a month-long campaign from February 15 to celebrate former Prime Minister and veteran leader late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary year.

Speaking at a press conference, former deputy Chief Minister and MLA C. N. Ashwath Narayan said that from February 15 to March 15, 'Atal Virasat' Conferences will be held at the district level in the state. These events will feature exhibitions of books about Atal Ji and recognition of individuals who have grown by following Atal Ji's path of struggle and dedication."

Describing Vajpayee as a rare leader of the nation, the former CM said, that this initiative will celebrate his contributions and achievements for the youth and the public.

He added that exhibitions and sales of the late leader's books and literary works would be held, alongside the felicitation of writers and senior BJP workers.

"There will also be exhibitions highlighting Atal Ji's invaluable contributions during the campaign," the leader said.

Ashwath Narayan further stated that the birthday of the multifaceted Vajpayee, celebrated on December 25 as "Good Governance Day," saw various programmes organised at booth, mandal, district, state, and national levels.

The committee formed to lead the initiative has A. H. Shivayogi Swamy as the head, Jagadeesh Hiremani as state coordinator and Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, N.V. Phaneesh, Bidare Prakash, B.C. Sadashivayya, P.N. Sadashiv, Mamatha Uday, Dayagan Dharwadkar, Narasimhmoorthy, Venkatesh Prasad, and Shankar Biradar as members.

Shivayogi Swamy mentioned that similar teams are being formed at district and mandal levels. Efforts are underway to gather information related to the late leader's visits to the state, including photographs and memorabilia. A special exhibition showcasing the collected materials will be held on February 14.

Hiremani, state secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, state co-coordinator N.V. Phaneesh, and other members of the campaign's state committee were present during the conference.

