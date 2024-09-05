K’taka BJP to stage protest against withholding award to principal on hijab row

Bengaluru, Sep 5 Karnataka BJP on Thursday said that the party would hold a protest if the government withholds the ‘Best Principal Award’ to the Kundapur Government Pre-University College principal for making female students, wearing hijab, stand in the sun.

Karnataka government, on Thursday, withheld the award to B.G. Ramakrishna, Principal of Government Pre-University College in Udupi district. Ramakrishna had courted controversy by asking Muslim female students wearing hijab to stand in the sun outside the classroom for months in 2021, at the height of the hijab row in the state.

“If the decision is not taken back immediately, we will stage a protest. The decision in this regard will be made after consulting with party seniors,” BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa said.

He said that the decisions of the government are not brought to the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) filed a complaint with the government regarding the selection of the best teachers.

“It is not right to hold back awards just to appease someone, schools are sacred places. Actions which instil divisiveness in the minds of children should not be taken,” he said.

He added that SDPI had also filed a complaint regarding religious symbols used at a Hindu pilgrimage centre.

“If actions like this continue, who will protect Karnataka? Please refrain from such actions,” Narayanaswamy said.

The SDPI had slammed the state government for announcing an award for Ramakrishna and ran a campaign against him.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa said the way the principal treated the children was the reason to withhold the ‘Best Principal Award’.

“The way the principal treated the children is the reason, that’s all. If he was following any government order, it had to be carried out in a certain manner. The committee will take a call on whether to give the award or not,” the Education Minister said.

“Don’t politicise the issue. Congress does not believe in vindictive politics,” the minister responded when asked whether the government is practising vindictive politics in the state.

