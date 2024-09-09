K’taka BJP urges Siddaramaiah govt to reschedule PSI exam

Bengaluru, Sep 9 The Karnataka BJP has urged the Congress government to postpone the September 22 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) exam for 402 posts as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations are also scheduled on the same day.

Taking to X, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Monday, “Amidst the confusion surrounding the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the state government, which insisted on conducting the exam stubbornly, had to face the wrath of thousands of candidates after flaws in the question paper were exposed and it subsequently ordered a re-examination.”

“Now, the government seems to be heading towards another blunder. With the UPSC and SSC exams scheduled for September 22, the state government’s decision to conduct the PSI exam on the same day is nothing but an anti-job-seeker move,” Vijayendra slammed.

For the competitive exams for various Group B posts, scheduled on September 14 and 15, the provision to download the admission cards was made available on September 5. However, due to technical reasons, some discrepancies were found in the allocation of exam centres for certain candidates, leading to a temporary suspension of the admission card download process. This has exposed the flaws in the KPSC and the government's administration, he charged.

“Before pushing job aspirants, who are preparing for competitive exams, into another difficult situation, I urge the state government to postpone the PSI exam scheduled for September 22. Moreover, it should resolve the issues related to the admission cards and exam centre allocations for the Group B posts exams to ensure that candidates do not face any inconveniences," he appealed.

The aspirants, who had submitted applications for the UPSC, SSC and PSI examinations, had written a letter to Vijayendra to intervene and demand the postponement of the exams.

The letter claimed that thousands of job aspirants from poor backgrounds have applied for all three exams and if the state does not postpone the PSI exams, those who prepared for these exams for years will be denied their rightful opportunities to take exams. The candidates are suffering depression as they will have to plan to take exams -- the UPSC, SSC or PSIs, the letter claimed.

