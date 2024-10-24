K’taka bypolls: Congress fields Yasir Khan Pathan in Shiggaon

Haveri, Oct 24 Yasir Ahmad Khan Pathan has been selected as the Congress candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency by the party leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Thursday.

Yasir will file the nomination in Shiggaon on Friday after taking out a procession. Party bigwigs are expected to join the event. It is prestigious for Minister for Housing and Haveri District In-charge Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan to ensure the victory of the candidate.

The constituency has a large number of Muslim community votes and if Lingayat votes are divided and Dalit and backward classes votes go to the Congress party, the victory is certain.

However, the competition is tough as BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has been camping and touring every corner of the constituency for two months and preparing ground for his son. Unlike other constituencies, the Muslim community is not hostile towards Basavaraj Bommai as he managed good relations with them.

Yasir Ahmad Khan was defeated by Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 assembly election from the Shiggaon constituency. He secured 64,038 votes and lost the election by 35,978 votes. In 2018, the Congress had fielded Syed Azampeer Khadri, who also lost against Basavaraj Bommai.

The Congress had delayed the announcement of the candidate as too many aspirants came forward to contest. The district in charge Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has demanded a ticket for a Muslim candidate. However, the local leaders had contended that fielding a Muslim candidate would result in the BJP’s victory and the ticket must be given to a Hindu leader.

The demands were also raised for fielding Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s daughter from the constituency to stop the polarisation of Lingayat and Hindu votes.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar earlier stated “We are looking at what will benefit us politically.”

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had said the screening committee is collecting all information. “The final decision is made on the winnability and it is the criterion. Based on the party workers' opinion, a candidate would be selected,” he said.

Bharat Bommai, son of former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Karnataka on Thursday morning.

“I submitted my nomination at an auspicious time following my mother’s guidance. I will submit another set of nominations on Friday,” said Bharat Bommai while talking to media persons after filing his nomination in Shiggaon town.

Bharat said that people have always blessed his father and requested that people bless him as well just like they have done with his father.

“I will work for the welfare of the poor, youth, and women. If victorious, I would share details of various initiatives to be implemented in the coming days,” said Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor