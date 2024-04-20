K'taka Cong corporator flags daughter’s murder probe, threatens to commit suicide

Bengaluru, April 20 In a major development, Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death on her college campus, has claimed that the investigation of his daughter’s murder is being "misled," and warned that his family would "commit suicide" if it continues.

Talking to the press about photos of his daughter Neha with the accused Fayaz Kondikoppa being released on social media, the Congress corporator stated that "the photos are fake and 101 per cent done to botch up the investigation."

“We will write a letter in the name of the Chief Minister and Home Minister and commit suicide. We will also send the letter to the Governor. Instead of getting us justice for the murdered child, they are resorting to bringing disrepute to her and our family,” Niranjan warned.

"How come the photos that bring disrepute to my family and deceased daughter crop up all of a sudden? What is the police department doing about it? The killer is inside the prison, how come others are able to get these photos? Or has he been allowed to do all this sitting inside the prison?" questioned Niranjan.

"The cybercrime wing must act and put those who are posting these photos in prison. The accused and my daughter had studied together for years and attended all the programmes. All of a sudden these photos at this juncture are coming up. This is the responsibility of the police department and the Home Minister. They should ensure these things are not done," said Niranjan.

When asked about killer Fayaz and Neha having marriage plans, Niranjan stated that the boy might have had those feelings, but “my daughter did not have any such ideas on her mind.”

“My daughter Neha would never indulge in such dirty acts. Her photos have been edited. She had told me once that the accused was behind her, and I had advised her to strongly face it. She was a strong girl. The killer should not be alive, he should be hanged,” Neha’s mother, Geetha, said.

Neha was stabbed to death on her college campus in Hubballi city on Thursday. The students had chased Fayaz, caught him and handed him over to police.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that any murder happens for "personal reasons."

In addition to this, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara had stated that the murder victim and the accused were "in love." However, he apologised for his statements following the outrage.

In reponse to the outrage, Congress also started doing damage control and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the victim's house and spoke to them. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also made a call, however, the victim's father was not able to answer it.

