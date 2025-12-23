K'taka Cong crisis: Sacked Minister Rajanna writes to Rahul Gandhi urging action on 'misrepresented' remarks

Bengaluru, Dec 23 Amid the leadership tussle in the Karnataka Congress, former minister and MLA K.N. Rajanna has written a detailed letter to Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeking an opportunity to clarify his recent statement on the alleged “vote fraud” issue, which led to his removal from the state Cabinet.

He has also sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi.

Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has requested action against those who, he alleged, misrepresented his remarks to the party leadership, resulting in his unceremonious exit from the Cabinet.

It may be recalled that Rajanna had openly challenged Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and demanded the creation of more Deputy Chief Minister posts. He had also sought Shivakumar’s replacement as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

In his letter, Rajanna stated, "The purpose of writing this letter is to place before you the truth of the statement I made and to humbly request that action be taken against those who have misrepresented my words and wrongly brought the matter to your attention. I kindly request an appointment at your convenience to personally meet and discuss these matters in detail."

According to sources, Rajanna, who was dropped from the Cabinet, has been sending letters at regular intervals to the party's national leadership. In his latest communication to Rahul Gandhi, he has provided a clarification on his statement by referring to both the questions posed by the media and the answers he had given. The letter runs into eight pages.

In the letter, Rajanna stated that he had placed before Rahul Gandhi the truth behind his statement and explained how it was allegedly distorted. In addition to that, he has also praised CM Siddaramaiah in the letter.

He urged the Congress leadership to take action against those who presented incorrect information about him and misled the party high command. He also requested an opportunity to explain the issue in person and sought permission to visit Delhi to hold direct discussions.

Referring to the recent Lok Sabha elections, Rajanna claimed that if Booth Level Agents (BLAs) had functioned effectively, the Congress could have won an additional eight to ten seats in Karnataka and another 30 to 40 seats in other states. He further claimed that under such circumstances, Narendra Modi would not have become the Prime Minister.

Rajanna asserted that he had served as a minister for two years without any allegations of corruption. Highlighting his contributions, he said he introduced reservations in the cooperative sector and ensured reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women, which benefited nearly one lakh workers across the state.

He also stated that as the party in-charge for Hassan district, he worked towards securing the party’s victory in the Old Mysuru region.

Emphasising his loyalty to the Congress leadership, Rajanna said he has remained committed to the Nehru family. He further noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom he described as an AHINDA leader, the Congress came to power in 2013 and 2023, and that the Chief Minister continues to work for the welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and the poor.

Rajanna said the purpose of the letter was to ensure action against those who misrepresented his intentions and to seek an opportunity to discuss the matter in detail with Rahul Gandhi.

Praising CM Siddaramaiah, he stated, "In recent times, under the leadership of Ahinda leader Sri Siddaramaiah ji, the Congress Party came to power in Karnataka in both 2013 and 2023. Siddaramaiah ji has worked tirelessly to deliver justice to the poor and marginalised across all communities-SC, ST, OBC, minorities, and other weaker sections."

Congress leaders had earlier submitted a complaint to the Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala over Minister Rajanna’s statements against the party regarding election fraud.

Rajanna was sacked on August 11, following his remark contradicting the stand of Rahul Gandhi over voter fraud. Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had put in all efforts to save him, the high command had directed CM Siddaramaiah to forward the resignation of the Governor without delay.

Rajanna, while commenting on the voter fraud, stated that such malpractice happened during Congress rule in Karnataka, and the issue should have been addressed much earlier.

The development is likely to stir a major controversy in the state.

