K'taka Cong leader abuses woman Municipal Commissioner over banner removal; audio clips trigger outrage

Bengaluru, Jan 14 Purported audio clips of a Karnataka Congress leader from Chikkaballapur district allegedly abusing and threatening a woman Municipal Commissioner have triggered outrage and raised serious concerns in the state on Wednesday.

The controversy, arising out of the removal of a banner, has proved to be a major embarrassment for the ruling party.

It may be recalled that a clash between BJP and Congress workers in Ballari over a banner recently resulted in the death of a Congress worker. Even before the Congress-led government could recover from that incident, a fresh case of alleged misconduct by a Congress leader against a senior woman officer has triggered widespread anger.

The incident allegedly involves local Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who is accused of hurling abuses and issuing threats to Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the phone.

Rajeev Gowda is a KPCC state coordinator and the defeated Congress candidate from the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency.

According to the allegations, Gowda was enraged over the removal of an illegally-installed banner from the middle of the road and threatened the Commissioner in abusive language. The Municipal Commissioner has filed a complaint stating that the threats were issued after municipal authorities removed the unauthorised banner.

As per the complaint, during the phone conversation, Rajeev Gowda allegedly issued serious threats, stating: “I will set you on fire, beat you with slippers, and incite riots.”

In the first purported audio clip, Gowda is allegedly heard asking the Municipal Commissioner: “Did you order the removal of the banner? If the banner is removed, I will come there and set it on fire. Who removed it? He must reinstall it. Otherwise, I will show who I am.”

At this point, the woman officer, addressing him as “sir”, asks him to mind his language while speaking about officials. She explains that the banner was removed following an accident and has been kept at the office.

Gowda is then allegedly heard saying: “I won’t remain human if I come there. Everyone will be chased out of this taluk.”

The officer asks him to listen and informs him that no permission was taken for the banner and that it was installed illegally. This reportedly angers Gowda further, and he allegedly says that if he decides, no one will be able to work even for a second. The officer again asks him not to use abusive language.

Gowda is also allegedly heard saying that people will beat officers with slippers and that he will show it by coming with people from all wards.

In another purported audio clip, Gowda is allegedly heard telling the officer: “If you disconnect the call, you will face consequences. I know what is happening. I am quiet only because someone from my community is there. I am being patient. If you do not reinstall the banner, you will regret it. There are issues in every ward. I will come with people, stage a dharna, and you will have to run out of this region.”

He further allegedly says: “I am not my father’s son if I do not do this. I will show you what responsibility is. I thought you belonged to my caste and stayed quiet, but you are trying to act smart. I will show you what your responsibility is.”

He is also allegedly heard saying: “If any banner is found installed without permission, I will get you beaten up.” The officer counters him by asking what he means by getting them beaten up.

The issue has sparked a major political controversy in the state, with the BJP demanding the arrest of Rajeev Gowda under the Goonda Act.

