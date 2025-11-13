K'taka: Cong more worried about election timing than terror threat & loss of lives, alleges BJP leader C.T. Ravi

Bengaluru, Nov 13 Former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, on Thursday, criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government, alleging that the party is not concerned about the lives lost in the recent bomb blast in Delhi but is instead worried about why it occurred just before the Bihar elections.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BJP leader Ravi said, "Those responsible for the blast include Dr. Umar, Dr. Adil, Dr. Shaheena, and Dr. Mohiuddin. They had turned the Al-Falah Medical College into a hub of terrorism and had stockpiled a large quantity of RDX -- nearly 3,000 kg. That much explosive could have destroyed the entire city of Bengaluru."

"They (terror accused) had also produced a deadly poison called ricin, which is similar to arsenic. If their plan had succeeded, India would have witnessed a terrorist attack so horrifying that it would have shocked the entire world," he added.

"They (terror accused) had plotted a conspiracy that could have killed lakhs of people," he said.

"The Congress should have been concerned about the possibility of such massive loss of life. Their concern should have been how many lakhs of people could have died if this plan had succeeded. But no -- their only worry seems to be why this blast happened just before the Bihar elections," BJP leader Ravi charged.

"Does it mean that if terrorists plant bombs, it somehow benefits the BJP? Why shouldn't it benefit you then?" he asked sarcastically.

"Or is it that you are afraid because people might weigh you and the terrorists on the same scale? Is that the real reason for your anxiety?" he also asked.

"The Congress is not distressed by the fact that innocent people could have died; they are only troubled that the blast occurred during the election season," he alleged.

"This shows that the Congress has gone intellectually bankrupt," BJP leader Ravi declared.

"Some people are calling this an intelligence failure," he said.

"For their information, on October 9, a terror plot supported by Pakistan's ISI was foiled in Jalandhar. On October 13, the financial network of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was exposed in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. On October 15, a drone-based arms and narcotics network was busted in Punjab. On October 24, an ISIS-inspired online network was dismantled in Delhi. On October 28, a technical expert from HUIS was arrested in Pune. And on November 7, those who were promoting terrorist acts were arrested in Rajasthan. The Gujarat ATS even arrested four people, including a woman," BJP leader Ravi said.

