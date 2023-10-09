K’taka DIG receives threat call from prison, probe on

Bengaluru, Oct 9 Karnataka Police have launched a probe into threat calls made to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) from two different prisons in the state, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the calls were made to DIG Prisons (North Range) T.P. Sheha from the central jail in Parappana Agrahara in the outskirts of Bengaluru and the Hindalaga Prison in Belagavi.

The caller threated Sheha that he would get his residential quarters exploded and stated that he knows underworld don Bannanje Raja as he had helped the latter when he was in prison, police said.

The caller further maintained that he knows Hindlaga prison’s head wardens Jagadish Gasti and S.M. Gote.

He further threated to orchestrate a ruckus inside the prison and the senior police officer would be assaulted.

DIG Sheha had registered a case with the Belagavi Rural Police Station and demanded action against the culprit.

Threat calls were also made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur office in Maharashtra from the Hindalaga prison of Belagavi.

The caller had demanded a Rs 10 crore ransom or else the office would be blown up.

The investigations had revealed that Jayesh Poojari a.k.a Jayesh Kanth, a prisoner at Hidalaga prison , had made calls from a cellphone on January 14 and March 21.

His connection with terrorist Afsar Pasha had also come to light in the investigations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor