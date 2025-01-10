K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar seeks divine help amid Cong infighting

Bengaluru, Jan 10 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, has visited the Pratyangira Devi temple in Tamil Nadu to strengthen himself against political opponents within the party ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, sources confirmed on Thursday.

Shivakumar visited the Sri Maha Pratyangira Devi temple in Kumbakonam with his wife on Thursday and offered special prayers.

The goddess, revered as 'Shakti Swarupini' (Embodiment of Power) and 'Ugra Swarupini' (Embodiment of Ferocity), is believed, according to mythology, to incarnate on earth to finish off her enemies.

The goddess is also regarded as an embodiment of Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Adishakti.

Shivakumar's temple visit has sparked discussions across Karnataka's political circles.

Sources suggest that Shivakumar is positioning himself to secure the Chief Minister's seat, as per the power-sharing agreement with incumbent CM Siddaramaiah. However, he is reportedly facing stiff resistance.

Sources further revealed that CM Siddaramaiah had recently hosted a dinner meeting with 34 MLAs and seven Ministers in Bengaluru, citing New Year celebrations.

Deputy CM Shivakumar was notably absent.

During the meeting, a decision was made to hike RTC bus fares by 15 per cent, signalling to the Congress high command and Shivakumar that Siddaramaiah remains firmly in control as the CM of Karnataka.

Shivakumar, upon his return to India, camped in New Delhi and persuaded the party high command to stall a meeting organised by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara for Congress MLAs, Ministers, and MPs belonging to SC and ST communities.

The meeting reportedly sought to advocate for a Dalit Chief Minister if there would be a change in leadership. Parameshwara had earlier said publicly that he is not in politics to relinquish power, fuelling speculation about his ambitions.

Following this, CM Siddaramaiah called for a CLP meeting on January 13, using his prerogative.

Sources indicate this move aims to show Shivakumar that he does not wield absolute control in the state.

The Siddaramaiah camp is reportedly preparing to assert its power and demonstrate its solidarity with the CM during the meeting, effectively countering any attempts to change the leadership.

Ministers K.N. Rajanna and Satish Jarkiholi expressed bitterness following the postponement of the SC/ST leaders' meeting.

Rajanna remarked that the meeting was not about acquiring Shivakumar's property and questioned why he should be upset.

Jarkiholi noted that while one faction might currently have an upper hand, his team would also find an advantageous position eventually.

Home Minister Parameshwara clarified that the meeting had only been postponed but not cancelled, and added that if the party does not allow such meetings in the future, they are capable of handling the situation.

All eyes are now on the agenda of the upcoming CLP meeting.

Karnataka Congress unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to visit Bengaluru for the meeting, given the current political scenario.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar dismissed rumours of infighting within the Congress, maintaining that there is no crisis in the party.

Political experts, however, note that his composure at this juncture is unusual.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai remarked that since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, there has been instability and internal discord, raising questions about when Deputy CM Shivakumar's patience might finally run out.

