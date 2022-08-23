K'taka forest dept launches mega operation to catch leopard

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 23 The Karnataka Forest Department and authorities of Belagavi district have launched a mega operation to catch a leopard which was seen prowling in a residential area and had also attacked a construction laborer.

More than 200 staff members from the department and the police, as well as wildlife, anesthetic experts and district administration have joined the operation.

The authorities are contemplating to rope in two elephants from Sakrebailu Elephant camp to catch the leopard.

The leopard has been prowling in the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi, located in the heart of the city.

On Monday, the leopard surfaced during the search operation in the city and before the staff could lay a trap with specially designed net, it managed to escape and disappear.

The authorities have found pug marks across the city. Twenty-two schools have been closed for 18 days as a precautionary measure.

The movement of the leopard has caused tremendous stress and tension among residents, especially parents and children.

