“K’taka Government Is Committed to Creating an Environment That Fosters Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development”: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government is committed to creating an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and sustainable development. Speaking at a high-level round table meeting of the US India Business Council's Global Board of Directors Mission at Vidhana Soudha in the city, the Chief Minister said Karnataka is open for business. To capitalize on opportunities in Karnataka, we called for development entrepreneurs. He said, "We welcome you to explore the great opportunities our state offers. Whether it's in the field of information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, or any other sector, we are ready to collaborate and co-create solutions that can address global challenges."

President of USIBC, and USIBC Global Board of Directors Chairman Ed Knight underscored the increasing significance of India-US collaboration, with Karnataka playing a critical role in advancing mutual interests in key industries. Rural Development Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyanka Kharge said that we are ready to face global challenges in any field including aerospace and find solutions together with your cooperation. Karnataka is a state that provides great opportunities and we are committed to utilizing these for the future of our people and the global community. The decisions taken in this meeting will lead to a mutually beneficial relationship between Karnataka and the United States. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that let us step together towards the future of prosperity, partnership and progress.

The discussion we had today is a testament to the strong and dynamic partnership between Karnataka and the United States. At the round table we only discuss business opportunities. He said that we are creating a blueprint that will be more connected than ever and will bring more prosperity in the future. Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, is known as India's Silicon Valley. He said that besides being at the forefront of India's technology revolution, it continues to be a center of innovation, entrepreneurship and advanced research and development. Karnataka is a land of diverse resources with a skilled workforce to natural wealth to a fast-growing start-up culture to robust manufacturing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that our policies are designed to complement smooth business and sustainable development. In today's meeting, K’taka Government Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary L.K. Ateeq, ITBT General Secretary Department Ekrup Kaur, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju and other senior officials were present.

