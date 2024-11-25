K’taka govt must take responsibility to organise Tipu Jayanti: Tipu’s descendent

Kalaburagi, Nov 26 Tipu Sultan’s descendant, Sahebzada Syed Mansoor Ali Tipu, said on Monday that the Karnataka government must take responsibility to organise the Tipu Jayanti in the state.

“The state government is not organising Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The government must take responsibility for organising Tipu Jayanti,” said Sahebzada Syed Mansoor Ali Tipu during a press conference in Kalaburagi.

He added that various organisations have not been given permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

He said that Congress MLA from Hungund constituency in Bagalkot district Vijayanand Kashappanavar organised a grand event in Ilkal town, but similar opportunities were not provided across the Kalyan Karnataka region.

He emphasized that Tipu Sultan's admirers are not limited to Muslims alone but Dalits and people from other communities are also his admirers.

“Therefore, the government should ensure Tipu Jayanti is celebrated. If not, we will resort to intense protests in the coming days," he warned.

He further stated that the government earns in crores through the Archaeology Department and Waqf Board under Tipu Sultan's name, but these funds are not being utilised properly. “Hence, it is necessary to celebrate Tipu Jayanti,” he stated.

He added that the appeal was also made to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Minister for Minority Affairs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah started the celebration of Tipu Jayanti during his first tenure in Karnataka which the BJP vehemently opposed. The events took a communal turn leading to violence in the state.

BJP maintained that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan was a “religious fanatic” and indulged in the “conversion” of Hindus in Karnataka and Kerala by force and carrying out “massacres”.

However, the Congress maintains that Tipu Sultan was a great freedom fighter and martyred for the country.

The BJP government under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa banned the celebration of Tipu Jayanti in 2019.

--IANS

mka/dan

