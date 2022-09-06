K'taka govt plans to recruit new teachers in proportion to retiring ones to "maintain continuity"

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government will recruit new teachers to fill in for the ones who retire in a year to maintain continuity.

"In the coming days, the government will recruit the total number of teachers who will retire in that year, recruit the equal number of new teachers, impart training and post them in the places of retiring teachers," said the Chief Minister while speaking after inaugurating teachers' day celebrations on the occasion of birth anniversary of former President of India Prof S Radhakrishnan at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha here.

Bommai said that the state government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the education field of which Rs 19,000 crore goes towards the salary of teachers and Rs 5,000 crore to the development of schools.

The Chief Minister said that the students have stopped coming to schools for the lack of toilets, and the state government has chalked out a plan of providing separate toilets for the girls and the boys in all government schools within one year.

"This program was announced on August 15 and that work will be completed within one year. Apart from this, 4000 new Anganwadi Centres will be established before August 15. The burden of teaching has been reduced thanks to the recruitment of new 15,000 teachers. Both the State and the Union governments have formulated a number of rules to maintain the quality of education and for well-maintained schools, and these rules have to be followed by school boards and teachers compulsorily," he said.

The Chief Minister said that instructions have been given to simplify rules and incorporate discipline to "check the exploitation of teachers".

"It has been observed that No Objection Certificates are given for the opening of new schools without any inspection and this has impacted the child's education and quality. Stern action will be taken against those who flout rules as well as against those who encourage such shortcuts," he said.

"The government is focusing on creating a conducive atmosphere for teachers to discharge their duties, and that decision will be based on the ground reality and humanity. But there will be no compromise when it comes to the development of the education field that will build the character of kids," Bommai added.

The Chief Minister said that his government has given importance to education while also calling for changes in education policy.

"We need to bring changes in education policy, system teachers and students. First, they need to find answers that what kind of education they required. And why do they need education? There is a need to bring changes to understand whether our kids are ready for the science age and to build characters; has patriotism has reached them or not. The world is changing and we need to change accordingly," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

