K'taka govt to establish Chitrakala galleries in 6 regions across State

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government will take an action to establish Chitrakala Galleries in six regional spots as it needs to be extended all over the state.

He said that Chitrakala Parishath is the epicentre for Chitrakale (the art of drawing and painting) in Karnataka.

Speaking after the inauguration of the 19th edition of the 'Chitra Santhe' organised by the Chitrakala Parishath, Bommai said, "Chitrakala needs to be extended all over the State. Action would be taken to establish Chitrakala Galleries in six regional spots."

"There is a demand to make Chitrakala Parishath, an autonomous institution, into a deemed university. Action would be initiated to declare it a deemed university in the next session of the State Legislature. A new dimension would be given to Chitrakala Parishath under the leadership of BL Shankar by bringing various institutions under its affiliation," he stated.

The Chief Minister praised BL Shankar for the growth of Chitrakala Parishath and said that the Karnataka government is committed to encouraging all forms of art and culture.

"Chitra Santhe, a confluence of artists and patrons of art, is happening after two years. Any art would find its value when it is showcased to the world. Chitra Santhe is doing it in an innovative way enabling lakhs of people to witness it and get inspired. It is a great source of encouragement for the artists," Bommai said.

Referring to critics of art, the Chief Minister said, "You need not get disturbed by the critics. Their criticism would make you improve further."

Bommai also interacted with the artists and showed keen interest as he watched their pieces of art on display and sale at the Chitra Santhe which stretched from Windsor Manor Circle to Shivananda Circle. Artists from various states and countries have put up their pieces of art on show and sale.

The Chief Minister enjoyed the occasion just like a common man and he was seen relishing his childhood favourite Joy ice cream candy of Mango flavour by purchasing it paying from his pocket. He freely mingled with people and appreciated the artists for their skill.

Bommai inaugurated 'Chitra Santhe 2022' by signing on the side of art depicting Mother India.

( With inputs from ANI )

