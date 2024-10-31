K’taka govt turning blind eye to Waqf row: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi, Oct 31 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday accused the state Congress government of turning a blind eye to the Waqf land encroachment issue.

He expressed outrage over the Haveri Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO’s order to hand over two temples to the Waqf Committee.

He alleged that this incident further proves the conspiracy by Waqf Board officials, backed by the state government, to take over farmers’ lands and temple properties in various districts.

He pointed out that as the farmers' protests intensified, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mentioned the notice would be withdrawn. “Yet, the state authorities seem to favour the Waqf Board. This is indeed nothing but turning a blind eye by the government,” Joshi stated.

Haveri ZP CEO has issued an order to hand over the Hanuman and Durgavva temples to the Waqf Committee, Joshi stated.

He said that Waqf Board members went to take possession of the temples yesterday, facing natural opposition from locals.

“As people expressed opposition, the police, who arrived at the scene, filed an FIR against the local Hindus,” Joshi charged.

He claimed that the Waqf Committee, with the support of the state Congress government, is attempting to displace Hindu residents who have lived there for 60-70 years.

He dubbed the CEO's order as unfortunate.

He also criticised the Haveri ZP CEO’s action, expressing anger that Minister for Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan are exerting pressure to act against innocent Hindus, which he deemed unacceptable.

Referring to a recent indication by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar about halting the Shakti scheme, Joshi noted that even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has now acknowledged the state’s financial crisis.

Joshi said Congress leaders are finally realizing the reality, though belatedly.

"Any guarantees should be announced by assessing the state’s budget size. Even if one guarantee is implemented, the finances should be balanced. When five or six are promised, it leads to a situation where not even a bucket of soil can be put on the roads," said Joshi.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor