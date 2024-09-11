K’taka HM to review 20 pending graft cases against Oppn leaders within a week

Bengaluru, Sep 11 The Karnataka government has begun the process of reviewing pending cases against BJP leaders in the state.

The move comes amid the BJP intensifying its agitation for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that he would hold a committee meeting within a week to review the progress of pending investigations into various alleged scams at the level of the investigative agencies.

"We have identified all scam-related cases. We will review the status of the investigations and submit a report to the Cabinet," Home Minister Parameshwara stated.

The Congress government has announced a committee headed by the Home Minister to look into the pending cases.

The five-member committee also includes Minister for Law and Tourism HK Patil, Minister for Revenue Krishna

The committee will ensure coordination between the government and the probe agencies with regard to pending cases and monitor their progress.

Parameshwara said that the committee has been formed with the intention of expediting the investigations.

"During the review of progress of pending cases in the police department, I instructed the officers. After this matter came to the Cabinet's attention, the committee was formed to expedite the process," he said.

Responding to the BJP's accusations of divisive politics, he remarked, "They may say whatever they want. They are responsible for criticising us, giving advice, and pointing out mistakes when we commit them. Those in power also have responsibilities."

“About 20 to 25 scams involving BJP leaders have been listed. Wherever, the investigation is pending, we will get the files and investigate the matters,” Parameshwara stated.

He emphasised, "Discussions about the Chief Minister's position are unnecessary. We should focus on implementing the promises made to the people and the guarantee schemes. The BJP is engaging in divisive politics. They are acting in this manner with the intention of destabilising the government and preventing the implementation of government programmes. We need to set all this aside and focus on our work."

Regarding disciplinary measures on discussions about the Chief Minister's position, he clarified, "The party President will take action. The Karnataka Congress President is currently on a trip to America and will address this matter upon his return."

When asked about the alleged tribal Board scam and submission of the ED charge sheet against former minister B Nagendra, he responded, "Our statements in this regard are not important. The investigative agencies make decisions based on the evidence they find. Our statements are only preliminary. The truth will be known once the investigation is completed.”

“The ED has stated that former minister Nagendra is involved. This happens often. They do not have evidence for what we say, and we do not have evidence for what they say. This has happened multiple times. The methods of various investigative agencies are different, and they proceed accordingly. The ED and SIT will both file charge sheets," he clarified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor